Research is being conducted to measure stress in students who are undergoing classes while the work at home order is in effect. Students who are of 18 years and older are needed to participate in a research survey about college stress and their exposure to nature. A brief 10-minute survey has been produced to assess college student's stress. There are four parts to this survey: basic demographics, exposure to nature, post COVID-19 circumstances and a DASS (Depression, Anxiety, Stress, Survey) based questionnaire section. Of age students from all fields are invited to take the survey. Participants who complete the survey will be entered in a raffle for a chance to win a $20 Amazon gift card.

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University. Posted: 10/2/2020

10/2/2020



Jonah Trevino



Jonah.Trevino@ttu.edu



