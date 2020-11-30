WHAT IS THIS STUDY ABOUT?
This online study is interested in the attitudes expressed by Hispanic and Latino/a/x college students at Texas Tech regarding their transition from adolescence to adulthood.
You will also be asked about your?feelings about your culture, family, and childhood economic situation.
HOW LONG WILL THE STUDY TAKE?
The screening survey only takes 1-2 minutes.
Those who qualify may participate in the full survey, which takes approximately 30 minutes.
After the survey, you can enter a drawing for a $25 Amazon gift card. The odds of winning are 1 in 25.
SURVEY LINK
Click below to be taken to the survey.
This study is a dissertation study conducted by Ali Joy Luempert (ali.j.luempert@ttu.edu, 806-834-5741) under the supervision of Dr. Monica J. Martin (monica.j.martin@ttu.edu, 806-834-8081).
This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.