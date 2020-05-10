On the first Monday of the month, we take $5 off for all one hour appointments you schedule. Note: you must be a member of the TTU Recreational Sports Center to schedule massage appointments. You can schedule an appointment in person or by phone. All massages must be scheduled 48 hours in advance. For example if you call on Monday, the earliest we can book you is Wednesday. For more information, call us at 806-742-3828.

Posted:

10/5/2020



Colton Sadler



colton.sadler@ttu.edu



N/A





Rec Sports Programming


