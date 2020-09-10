This virtual panel discussion features PhD demographers of color & allies who know their rights and seek to transform systems of oppression. Panelists will share about their career and life experiences. Join us for a sincere discussion of pivots, resilience, and hope. We are organizing this panel in response to feedback gathered at the 1st ever member-organized Demographers of Color & Allies Reception in April and at events since.

Panelists:

Vilna Bashi (University of California Santa Barbara)

Evelyn Patterson (Vanderbilt University)

Tukufu Zuberi (University of Pennsylvania)

Moderators: Mao-Mei Liu (University of California Berkeley) & Omari Swinton (Howard University)

This event is hosted by the Demographers of Color & Allies (https://www.linkedin.com/groups/13862167/) collective (organizers Asad L. Asad, Nzinga H. Broussard, Christina J. Cross, Gniesha Y. Dinwiddie, Nadia Flores, René D. Flores, Lisa Kaida, Hedwig Lee, Marlene Lee, Mao-Mei Liu, Juan M. Pedroza, Ndola Prata, Fernando Riosmena, Gabriela Sanchez-Soto, Rhonda Vonshay Sharpe, Omari H. Swinton, Eddie Telles, Monique B. Williams, Xing Sherry Zhang

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.