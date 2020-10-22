TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Mark your calendar for the VIRTUAL Majors & Minors Fair on 10.22.2020!

10.22.2020 – Your future just got a lot sweeter!  At the Majors & Minors Fair, you will be able to:

  • Explore majors & minors
  • Discover career opportunities.
  • Meet with professors, advisors & students.
  • Take the next steps toward graduation.

The Majors & Minors Fair will be held virtually via Zoom from 12pm – 3pm. Visit our website to access the links to the major, minor, or career opportunity you want to explore!

To get more information about the Majors & Minors Fair and to find great resources to plan your path to success, visit www.majorfair.ttu.edu.
Posted:
10/5/2020

Originator:
Jess Sanchez

Email:
Jess.Sanchez@ttu.edu

Department:
Transition and Engagement

Event Information
Time: 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Date: 10/22/2020

Location:
https://www.majorfair.ttu.edu

Categories