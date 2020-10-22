10.22.2020 – Your future just got a lot sweeter! At the Majors & Minors Fair, you will be able to:

Explore majors & minors

Discover career opportunities.

Meet with professors, advisors & students.

Take the next steps toward graduation.

The Majors & Minors Fair will be held virtually via Zoom from 12pm – 3pm. Visit our website to access the links to the major, minor, or career opportunity you want to explore!

To get more information about the Majors & Minors Fair and to find great resources to plan your path to success, visit www.majorfair.ttu.edu.