School of Art Race & Social Justice in the Arts Speakers Series
Danielle East
"Why East Lubbock Matters: Art and Activism in a Segregated City"
Friday, October 9th from 12-1 PM

Danielle East will be the first speaker in School of Art's Race & Social Justice in the Arts Speakers Series.

Artist, curator, and poet Danielle Demetria East is originally from La Grange, Texas. East came to Lubbock after completing her BFA at Mary Hardin Baylor University and became an artist in residence at the Charles Adams Studio Project (CASP).

She makes installations and sculptures using found objects like black hair-care tools, clothing, and personal objects. She is the founder of the East Lubbock Art House, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting lesser-known artists and the eastern portion of Lubbock.

Lubbock artist and activist Tricia Earl will moderate the Q&A session following the presentation.

Landmark Arts Exhibitions and Speaker Programs in the Texas Tech University School of Art are made possible in part with a generous grant from the Helen Jones Foundation of Lubbock. Additional support comes from Cultural Activities Fees administered through the J.T. and Margaret Talkington College of Visual and Performing Arts.
10/7/2020

Jose Arredondo

joe.arredondo@ttu.edu

School of Art

Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Date: 10/9/2020

Zoom webinar - registration required

