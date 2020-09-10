Danielle East
"Why East Lubbock Matters: Art and Activism in a Segregated City"
Friday, October 9th from 12-1 PM
Danielle East will be the first speaker in School of Art's Race & Social Justice in the Arts Speakers Series.
Lubbock artist and activist Tricia Earl will moderate the Q&A session following the presentation.
Landmark Arts Exhibitions and Speaker Programs in the Texas Tech University School of Art are made possible in part with a generous grant from the Helen Jones Foundation of Lubbock. Additional support comes from Cultural Activities Fees administered through the J.T. and Margaret Talkington College of Visual and Performing Arts.