Hand washing. You do it all the time (hopefully), but are you doing it right?

Have you ever really read the instructions on that bottle of disinfectant?

Did you know there are guidelines for wearing and using a face covering?!

The stats say you're probably not doing as good of a job as you think you are when it comes to the prevention measures.

Join us for a quick 30-minute Coffee Break to refresh your memory or learn the finer details of these core prevention strategies and WASH, WEAR & WRECK 'EM with care.

http://www.depts.ttu.edu/ehs/publichealth/News/pubhealthdocs/WRECK_COVID_Poster.pdf.

Please register via Cornerstone at https://ttu.csod.com/samldefault.aspx under "Coffee Break" or email maclay.buie@ttu.edu

By Heather Coats

Heather is a Lubbock native. She earned a B.S. and M.S. in Chemistry before coming to work at the College of Education at Texas Tech University.

Heather currently serves the university community as the Training & Outreach Manager for the Department of Environmental Health & Safety where she develops and delivers safety training to groups across campus.

She also serves on the Staff Senate as the current secretary.

Heather is passionate about education and empowering Red Raiders across campus to play an active role in the safety culture of the Texas Tech community.

https://www.depts.ttu.edu/ehs/

Environmental Health and Safety can be contact at safety@ttu.edu or 806-742-3876.