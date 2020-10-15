DO NOT graduate from Texas Tech without taking PFI 4101 – Getting Your First Job! This one hour course teaches you how to search for a job, get the most out of your employee benefits, effectively plan for your taxes, learn about investing options, and shows you what insurance you really need. If you want to make the most of your new job opportunities, GET IN THIS CLASS!

PFI 4101 is being offered online and virtually.

If you have any questions, please email the Personal Finance Program at hs.personalfinance@ttu.edu