Wool Works - Mark Bond and Gretchen Adams

Art Building Folio Gallery

October 5-18, 2020

Mark Bond and Gretchen Adams work exclusively in Navajo-Churro wool, a southwestern “heritage breed” first introduced to North America by the Spanish in the late 15th century and brought back in the 20th century from the brink of extinction by the efforts of a broad coalition of Navajo traditional sheep herders and various university extension services in the region.



Mark works exclusively with “pile” rugs with the use of a “punching” method while Gretchen is a weaver. Their wool is hand processed by them from spinning into yarn to dyeing and finally into finished rugs and wall hangings.

Landmark Arts - TTU School of Art



Gallery Hours: Mon-Fri 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM

