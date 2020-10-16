Esther Gabara, Associate Professor of Art History, Duke University

“ Render: Iñigo Manglano-Ovalle and the Violence of Color”

Friday, October 16th from 12-1 PM





Esther Gabara is the second guest speaker in School of Art's Race & Social Justice in the Arts Speaker Series this semester. Her topic will be on the artwork and social justice practice of Iñigo Manglano-Ovalle.



Iñigo Manglano-Ovalle, born in Madrid and raised in Bogotá, Colombia and Chicago, Illinois, is an American conceptual artist known for multidisciplinary, socially oriented sculpture, video and installations and urban community-based projects of the 1990s.