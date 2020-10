Winter Raider Welcome is a week-long series of FUN and FREE events to get students to interact with each other while you promote your department or organization! We can help you advertise your event to Texas Tech students!

Deadline for event submission is Wednesday, December 2nd.

Visit our website for more information and to submit an event: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/studentengagement/raiderwelcome/eventhosting.php