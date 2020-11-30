Winter Raider Welcome is a week-long series of FUN and FREE events designed to welcome new and returning students to the Texas Tech campus. Among the activities are a few major events, some old-standing traditions, and some exciting new opportunities that you just can't afford to miss!

