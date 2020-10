Celebrate your family by posting to our Family Days board! Share a great family photo, a message to your family , or fun Texas Tech moments from your Red Raider experience! Visit www.ttupfr.kudoboard.com/boards/family-days to post!

For more information about Family Days this fall, visit www.go.ttu.edu/familydays Posted:

