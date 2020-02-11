TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Virtual Non-Profit Job Fair ~ November 2, 2020 11AM-2PM

STUDENTS
Students interested in acquiring practicum experience, internships, or even full-time employment in a non-profit organization will have the opportunity to talk with representatives and obtain valuable information about various organizations. Local Lubbock non-profit organizations will also be in attendance!

Event Details
Date: Monday, November 2, 2020
Time: 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM
Location: Hire Red Raiders

Student registration is now open in Hire Red Raiders!


For questions, please email Dominique.Massey@ttu.edu or call 806-742-2210

Posted:
10/12/2020

Originator:
Tori Coleman

Email:
Tori.Coleman@ttu.edu

Department:
University Career Center

Categories