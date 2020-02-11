STUDENTS

Students interested in acquiring practicum experience, internships, or even full-time employment in a non-profit organization will have the opportunity to talk with representatives and obtain valuable information about various organizations. Local Lubbock non-profit organizations will also be in attendance!



Date: Monday, November 2, 2020

Time: 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Location: Hire Red Raiders



Student registration is now open in Hire Red Raiders!





For questions, please email Dominique.Massey@ttu.edu or call 806-742-2210

10/12/2020



Tori Coleman



Tori.Coleman@ttu.edu



University Career Center



Virtual



