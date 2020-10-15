Texas Tech University is now a Dryad Digital Repository institutional member.

Dryad is a curated resource that makes research data discoverable, freely usable and citable. Dryad provides a general purpose home for a variety of research data and is available to all TTU faculty, staff and students.

If you would like help with using Dryad or would like to learn more about how the Library can help you with your data management, please visit our lib guides, https://guides.library.ttu.edu/datamanagement and https://guides.library.ttu.edu/dryad.