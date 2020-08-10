Copies of the best-selling novel, “The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas will be available free for the first 25 participants who register to join a virtual reading group on the title.



Reading group meetings will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 12 and 19 via Zoom.

Both meetings will feature scholars from Texas Tech University who will deliver short presentations to provide context and background on the book and its themes. Participants will then join in large and small group discussions about the book and topics suggested by the guest speakers.

The reading group meetings are open to everyone, but registration is required. Register for the Zoom meetings and request a copy of the book at bit.ly/TTULibraryBookReading.

“The Hate U Give” is written from the perspective of 16-year-old Starr Carter, who witnesses the fatal shooting of her childhood best friend Khalil at the hands of a police officer. Khalil was unarmed. This timely book is notable for its themes of racism, double consciousness, poverty, trauma, justice and community, and was recognized by multiple award nominations including the Coretta Scott King Award, the Michael L. Printz Award and the National Book Award longlist.

This reading group series is sponsored jointly by the Humanities Center at Texas Tech and the University Libraries. Contact Kimberly Vardeman, kimberly.vardeman@ttu.edu, for more information about the series.