|
The Title IX office is currently looking to hire two graduate student positions for this academic year. This position does not include a tuition waiver/assistance, but pays $15/hourly. The students hired for this position will work with students from the institution who are navigating the Title IX process. They will work under our Case Manager, Meredith Holden. This is an exciting opportunity to work in a challenging field, be exposed to current events/changing legislation, have a chance to serve as a peer educator/mentor/coach, and gain transferable skills that will be invaluable after graduation.
Please do not hesitate to reach out to Abigail Wesson with any questions.
|Posted:
10/9/2020
Originator:
Abigail Wesson
Email:
Abigail.Wesson@ttu.edu
Department:
N/A
Categories