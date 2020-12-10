The Foster Care Student Alliance is reforming and is seeking members. The organization is focused of creating a safe space for connection, support, fellowship, and service for Tech students who have the shared experience of foster care. The organization is open to all students who have been or are currently in foster care, kinship care, or group homes. It is also open to those students who have been adopted, serve as foster parents, or any other relevant background.

The two faculty advisors are foster care alums and are dedicated to creating a community of Tech students who share the experience of growing up in care. For more information, please contact Dr. Daniel Kelly (daniel.kelly@ttu.edu) or Dr. Elizabeth Trejos (Elizabeth.Trejos@ttu.edu).

We look forward to talking to you!