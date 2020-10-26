In part two of this lecture series- The research conference targets two major fields of brain study from the interdisciplinary perspective of Semeiotic:







a) Neuroaesthetics, a field that pursues questions such as How knowledge of basic brain mechanisms might inform our understanding of aesthetic experiences? and How we might explore the neural processes-mostly experiences that include perception, interpretation, emotion, and action-underlying our appreciation and production of beautiful objects and artwork?





b) The second field is the widely discussed Biology of Mind, another emerging research activity across the disciplines of behavioral psychology, cognitive psychology, neuroscience, and molecular biology. It studies the structures of Mind, Brain, Feelings and Consciousness, the Cognitive Architecture of the mind, and the how and why of specific functions.





The convergence between Neuroaesthetics and Biology of Mind within the science of Semeiotic is the primary scientific motivation of the research workshop. A study by the lnstitute's Interdisciplinary Seminar on Peirce has distin­guished between multiple forms of neural relations and connections where Semeiotic was implemented to identify their structural features. Results from the workshop will include targeting questions concerning how different scientific issues such as aesthetic perception or cognitive information processing can be combined for a better understanding of the brain.







https://www.depts.ttu.edu/pragmaticism/about/announcements.php

