Eligibility Criteria:





• GPA

- 2.7 for undergraduate students

- 3.0 for graduate students

- 2.0 for Law students





• Enrolled or will enroll as a full-time Texas Tech University student.

-This scholarship is not available for other TTU system schools, nor partnered colleges or universities.





• Participating in a credit-bearing TTU Study Abroad program OR studying at TTU as an international student on an F-1 visa.

- Prospective international students are also eligible.





• Students who are studying at TTU as an international student on an F-1 visa may apply for the SACS each term that they are enrolled at TTU, including summer sessions.





• Incoming first-year students will be evaluated based on high school GPA and test scores. Current TTU students will be evaluated based on TTU GPA and academic records and therefore, must have a TTU GPA before applying.

• The application deadlines are as follows: March 1st for fall Semester awards; November 15th for spring semester awards