Feminist First Friday

Join us on the first Friday of each month, online, for "Feminist First Fridays". These events are designed to create new discussions around feminism past, present, and future. Various topics will be covered along with time to connect with faculty, staff, and students from across campus.

Our topic will be over "Diversifying the Memory of the Texas Woman Suffrage Movement—A Centennial Re-examination” on November 6th.

Speaker: Dr. Jessica Brannon-Wranosky, Distinguished Professor of Digital Humanities and History, Project Director, Handbook of Texas Women, Texas A&M Commerce.

Visit our website to learn more about these and other co-curricular events we have planned for the semester.

RSVP required to gain access to the ZOOM link: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/wstudies/events_feministforum20.php

These discussions are FREE and open to the public. Thank you to our co-sponsors: History and Political Science.

For questions contact the Women's & Gender Studies office at (806) 742.4335 or email womens.studies@ttu.edu.