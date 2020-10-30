



DIA DE LOS MUERTOS PROCESIÓN

Friday, October 30 ~ TTU Community & Open to the Public

5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

International Cultural Center, 601 Indiana Ave.

Be part of the Dia de los Muertos Celebration at the International Cultural Center!

On the front patio of the International Cultural Center you can view artwork by Hutchinson Middle School students, enjoy mariachi music, and pick up a “grab and go” Dia de los Muertos craft bag.

Bring your offering honoring a deceased loved one to add to our public ofrenda. You can also visit our galleries (in limited numbers) to view the Dia de los Muertos art exhibit.







Health and safety precautions will be taken such as social distancing, face covering, hand sanitation, and more.











