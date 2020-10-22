TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Master of Science in Marketing Research and Analytics

This 30-Hour Master of Science in Marketing Research and Analytics program in the Rawls focuses on both quantitative and qualitative research methods and their applications in a marketing context. Students will learn to analyze data using cutting edge marketing analytics techniques and how to apply the results to guide and support marketing-related decisions. 

Spring applications due December 1st.

Questions? Set up a meeting with Paris Wright: https://calendly.com/paris-wright/30min?month=2020-07.
10/22/2020

Alan Smith

Alan.Smith@ttu.edu

