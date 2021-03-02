TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Summer Camp Job Fair NEXT WEEK- Feb 3rd 11AM-2PM

Representatives from several Summer Camps will available to speak with you virtually through Hire Red Raiders!

Camps will be hiring all majors and classifications for a variety of positions. Students who work at a summer camp will have excellent experiences to add to their resumes!

Please register to receive up-to-date information and details about the fair.

Need help developing your resume? Call the Career Center at 806-742-2210 and make an appointment with a career counselor!

Visit the Summer Camp Job Fair page to find more information about the job fair.
Posted:
1/27/2021

Originator:
Tori Coleman

Email:
Tori.Coleman@ttu.edu

Department:
University Career Center

Event Information
Time: 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Date: 2/3/2021

Location:
Hire Red Raiders

