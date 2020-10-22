Registered voters may cast their ballots between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Nov. 3 in Texas Tech University Library’s Croslin Room. Masks are required inside the Library, and social distancing will be facilitated inside and outside the building.

Voters will enter and exit the east side of the Library that faces the Student Union Building (south doors); all other Library visitors and employees should use the north doors on the east side to enter and exit in order to avoid crowd congestion.

Voters are encouraged to participate in early voting, or to come early on Election Day to avoid long lines that tend to form later in the day. A photo ID is required to vote. Visit votetexas.gov for more information on early voting, additional polling locations and more.