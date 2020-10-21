INTERNATIONAL WEEK 2020 OCT. 25 - OCT. 30

The Office of International Affairs is delighted to present International Week 2020 beginning Sunday, October 25 through Friday, October 30. We have made some adjustments to how we can offer our events, but we are thrilled to be able to continue the tradition of Culture Fest, our OIA Open House, and other aspects that make this a special week across our international community and the university at large. We hope you will join us to celebrate some of the many cultures that make up our campus, to learn more about the opportunities for greater global literacy, and to participate in as many of the celebrations as might fit your schedule.

CULTURE FEST

Sunday, October 25 ~ Free & Open to the Texas Tech Community & their Families

2:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Multi-Site Outdoor Locations: International Cultural Center, Student Union Building Free Speech Area, & Gazebo at Urbanovsky Park

Each location’s festivities are scheduled simultaneously

Celebrate the diverse multicultural heritage with the Texas Tech International Community! This year's Culture Fest festivities are scheduled concurrently throughout campus, where the Texas Tech Community can participate with international student – led organizations, all while maintain social distancing guidelines.

Click this link for more information, https://www.depts.ttu.edu/international/events/2020/culture_fest.php

OIA INTERNATIONAL MUSIC PLAYLIST SUBMISSION

Monday, October 26 ~ TTU Community Only

Members of the Texas Tech Community have the opportunity to submit up to 10 of their favorite international music pieces with the performing artist to the Office of International Affairs

Submit your request through Oct. 28th to Elizabeth.espino@ttu.edu

STUDY ABROAD IN EUROPE VIRTUAL SESSION

Tuesday, October 27 ~ TTU Students Only

4:00 p.m.

Virtual Session

Texas Tech students, are you interested in studying abroad in Europe? If so, this session is for you! Study Abroad Counselors will describe programs in these locations and talk about next steps you can take to learn more.

Register for the online session at this link, https://texastech.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJwodeihrDsqHd27MRutDmJtXhxndNIslAdD.

DRIVE THROUGH OPEN HOUSE

Wednesday, October 28 ~ TTU Faculty & Staff

11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

North Visitor Parking Lot - International Cultural Center, 601 Indiana Ave.

Due to COVID-19, we cannot host our Open House as usual. So, to keep everyone safe, we invite TTU Faculty & Staff to drop by the International Cultural Center's North Parking lot between 11:30 and 1:00 to say hello to OIA team members and receive a complimentary bag with OIA gifts. We look forward to seeing you and sharing a bit about what we do and who we are at the Office of International Affairs.

DIA DE LOS MUERTOS VIRTUAL EXHIBIT

Available Online Through November 20 ~ TTU Community & Open to the Public

Office of International Affairs

The Día de los Muertos Virtual Exhibit will be available to view online through November 20. Artwork will be showcased from local artists and students from Hutchinson Middle School celebrating the cultural traditions of the Day of the Dead.

INTERNATIONAL SCHOLARS EXCLUSIVE VIRTUAL SESSION WITH PROVOST AND VICE PROVOST FOR INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

Thursday, October 29 ~ TTU Int’l Scholars & their TTU Hosts Only

3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Office of International Affairs

The Provost and the Vice Provost of the Office of International Affairs will host a webinar exclusively for International Scholars and their TTU hosts. Please join us to hear more about services provided by the Office of International Affairs, and bring your questions or concerns about your time here at Texas Tech and living in Lubbock

DIA DE LOS MUERTOS PROCESIÓN

Friday, October 30 ~ TTU Community & Open to the Public

5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

International Cultural Center, 601 Indiana Ave.

Be a part of the Día de los Muertos Celebration at the International Cultural Center. On the front patio of the International Cultural Center you can view artwork by Hutchinson Middle School students, enjoy mariachi music, and pick up a “grab and go” Día de los Muertos craft bag. Bring your offering honoring a deceased loved one to add to our public ofrenda. You can also visit our galleries (in limited numbers) to view the Día de los Muertos art exhibit.

Health and safety precautions will be taken such as social distancing, face covering, hand sanitation, and more.

For additional information visit, https://www.depts.ttu.edu/international/events/2020/intlweek.php.