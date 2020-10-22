TTU HomeTechAnnounce

IT Security Briefing from Palo Alto—October 22, 2pm—4pm (CDT)

For this fall, the TTU IT Division has negotiated with a select group of strategic partners to provide online educational sessions in lieu of our typical in-person sessions.  In compliance with TTU’s social distancing guidelines, this training will be provided via Zoom, and you will receive an email with the link to join the meeting.   

As a part of National Cybersecurity Awareness Month, the TTU IT Division welcomes our strategic partner, Palo Alto, on Thursday, October 22 for a campus IT Security Briefing. Palo Alto will discuss the following topics: 

  • Threat Brief: Malware - Seconds Count
  • Threat Landscape: Targets

 

Event Details

Date: Thursday, October 22

Time: 2pm—4pm (CDT)

Location: Presentation will be offered online via Zoom.  Please RSVP to the forthcoming Zoom meeting invitation.
