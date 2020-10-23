TTU HomeTechAnnounce

RED TO BLACK PEER FINANCIAL COACHING – Financial Education Week

Please join Red to Black Peer Financial Coaching for our Virtual Financial Education Week from October 27th – 29th.  We are collaborating with the TTU Student Financial Aid and Scholarships department this year to talk about financial aid.  We will be providing information about FAFSA/TAFSA, scholarships, and budgeting on Instagram and Facebook (each day from 10 - 4 pm). We are also going to have giveaways including prize packs, gift cards, and scholarships! 

10/23/2020

James Zugg

James.Zugg@ttu.edu

N/A


