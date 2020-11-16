The federal SBIR/STTR programs provide funds for early-stage research and development at small U.S. businesses. The primary goal is to stimulate commercial innovation, Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer Research (STTR) awards are important options to consider. University researchers across the country have found these to be significant sources of funding.

This workshop is for startups and small technology-oriented companies, entrepreneurs, and university research faculty that are engaging in innovative research & development with the goal of commercialization.

Learn more & register HERE