Pick up free protective and menstrual products at condom pick up! We'll also have clear gameday fanny packs for a few of our visitors ? Come on the day of or reserve products in advance here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/TTFT9R5

Posted:

11/12/2020



Originator:

Ashley Marino



Email:

Ashley.Rose.Marino@ttu.edu



Department:

Risk Intervention and Safety ED



Event Information

Time: 1:30 PM - 3:30 PM

Event Date: 11/13/2020



Location:

Outside of Drane Hall



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Departmental