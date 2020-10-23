From the pages of the first suffragist newspaper - to Ms. Magazine - to our current day Facebook and Twitter pages/hashtags, women and men have a long history of coming together to form consciousness-raising groups around the topic of gender equity. Join us on Facebook, Twitter (@TTUWGS) and Instagram (@TTUWGS) to network, discuss current topics, be more informed about campus happenings, and stay up-to-date on events. "The development of the social web--the set of digital tools that allow people to connect with one another and share their stories—offers extraordinary potential to change what voices get heard in the global conversation. This is unlike anything the world has seen in a thousand years. Change agents working to make the world a better place need not just to be on board with social media--we also need to drive and shape the conversation. Because whoever’s story gets heard is in the driver’s seat." - excerpt from Share This!: How You Will Change the World with Social Networking by Deanna Zandt For questions contact the Women's & Gender Studies office at (806) 742.4335 or email womens.studies@ttu.edu. Posted:

