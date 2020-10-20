TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
OPEN TO ALL MAJORS! ID 2383 Environment and Behavior
Interested in design? Ever wonder what makes certain places perfect for socializing or people watching? Or, why spending time in natural environments can make you feel rejuvenated? Come learn more about the psychology behind design! Enroll in ID 2383: Environment and Behavior for Spring 2021. Open to ALL majors and fulfills 3 credits of Core Social and Behavioral Sciences! 
Posted:
10/20/2020

Originator:
Erin Sopronyi

Email:
erin.r.sopronyi@ttu.edu

Department:
Department of Design DOD


Categories