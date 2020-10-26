Parent and Family Relations is pleased to announce that BreakShuttle will provide bus trips to assist Texas Tech students in traveling home for Thanksgiving. BreakShuttle makes it easy for students at Texas Tech University to save time and money and avoid the hassle of getting home by providing direct, safe and affordable transportation to Houston, Dallas, Austin, San Antonio and El Paso.

Buses depart Lubbock on Wednesday, November 25th. Seating is based on availability and is sold on a first come, first served basis. Prices vary by destination.

Inbound trips back to Texas Tech University after the Winter Semester Break will be available for purchase later in the semester. Visit Texas Tech BreakShuttle