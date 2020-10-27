Texas Photographic Society's 2020
Listening to the Land Juried Exhibition
September 8 - November 22, 2020
School of Art Building - Studio Gallery
Juror Joel Salcido
, a San Antonio based artist, has selected 50 photographs by 34 national artists for the Listening to the Land Juried Exhibition
. Listening to the Land
sought photographic-based work that spotlights the evolution of Texas' natural resources, geography, agriculture and ecological environment while also capturing the essence of its rural communities.
Works in the exhibition can be previewed at this online location
. While Landmark Arts does not engage in artwork sales from gallery exhibitions, all the works on display are available for purchase through Texas Photographic Society. A price sheet is available on request.
Landmark Arts exhibitions and speaker programs in the Texas Tech University School of Art are made possible in part with a generous grant from the Helen Jones Foundation of Lubbock.