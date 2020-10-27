|
The Remnant Trust and Texas Tech University are offering a Student Scholar Award for a Texas Tech University undergraduate or graduate student to do individual research using documents from The Remnant Trust Collection to create and curate an exhibit, as well as make a presentation to the university and wider community. The successful candidate will receive $3000 for this one-semester project.
Please submit application by November 15, 2020.
10/27/2020
Alexander Root
alex.root@ttu.edu
Remnant Trust
