Thank you for your interest in participating in my survey. This research study is about a person’s beliefs about gender and gender socialization in their day to day lives. It will also provide insight into how people raising children learn about information regarding to gender as it has to do with raising kids.

The survey will take about 25 minutes and you will be asked to answer basic demographic questions, questions about your personality, your opinions about some tasks that a child could participate in, and lastly, how you learn about gender. Your participation is completely voluntary. You can skip any questions you are not comfortable with and stop at any point. Also, all parents and guardians of a family are welcome and encouraged to be part of the survey!

There are no anticipated risks or benefits to your participation in this research. We appreciate your time and effort with this research study.

To protect your confidentiality, your name will not be linked to any material in reports, publications or presentations. No one other than the researchers associated with this project will have access to the raw data. All related documentation will be stored in the researcher’s locked office and on a password protected computer.

No identifying information will be collected, but this data could be used for future research studies or distributed to another investigator for future research studies without additional informed consent from you or your legally authorized representative.

If you have questions, you can email Dr. Malinda Colwell at Malinda.Colwell@ttu.edu or Dane Rivas-Koehl at Dane.Rivas-Koehl@ttu.edu. If you have questions about your rights as a research participant, contact the Human Research Protection Program, Office of Research & Innovation, Texas Tech University, Lubbock, Texas 79409. You can contact them at 806-742-2064 or hrpp@ttu.edu.

We appreciate your time and effort for this research study.