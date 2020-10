The Texas Tech Higher Education Program in the College of Education offers a master's program both online and face to face. The online program will accept its next cohort in the Fall of 2021. The deadline for the online masters is 3/1/2021. There is no application deadline for the face to face masters; however, students are strongly encouraged to apply well in advance of their initial semester to allow adequate time for documentation processing and application review. Please visit Higher Education Online Master's for more information. If you have any questions about the Higher Education masters program please contact Joni Sanders: Joni.sanders@ttu.edu or 806-834-5722.