Need to make a change to your On-Campus Dining Plan? On-campus Dining Plans can be changed through the 20th class day of each semester. The 20th class day of the spring 2021 semester is Tuesday, February 16th.







Dining Plan Change Form

http://housing.ttu.edu/forms/diningplanchange

Running low on Dining Bucks? You can add Dining Bucks at any time during the spring semester.







Do Dining Bucks roll over? If a student signs another on-campus living & dining contract, 100% of unused Dining Bucks from the spring 2021 semester will automatically rollover to that contract period (fall or summer). If a student is moving off campus, unused Dining Bucks will automatically rollover 70% of the balance at the end of the spring semester to a Commuter Dining Plan.



*Applies only to on-campus Dining Plan holders.

** The Commuter Dining Plan is valid for off-campus student exclusively.



All Hospitality Services locations accept Dining Plans, checks and credit cards. For more info about Hospitality Services and campus Dining Plans, check out hospitality.ttu.edu Questions? Call 806.742.1360 or visit hospitality.ttu.edu