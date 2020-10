This course fulfills the Multicultural and Language, Philosophy, and Culture requirements. Sign up today to reserve your spot for Spring 2021! CMLL 2306, 001 CRN 51453 Synchronous lectures each Tuesday from 3:30-4:20 pm are followed by film screenings from 4:20-6:20 pm and asynchronous discussions and activities. The first synchronous session is on Tuesday, January 26th. Contact Dr. Cattell at alec.cattell@ttu.edu

10/29/2020



Alec Cattell



alec.cattell@ttu.edu



Classical and Modern Lang and Lit



Time: 3:30 PM - 6:20 PM

Event Date: 1/26/2021



Synchronous sessions held on Blackboard Collaborate Ultra



Academic