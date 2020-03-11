Raider Floral and Events is selling beautiful Poinsettias just in time for the holiday season! Choose from 6 inch poinsettias for $15.00 plus tax and 8 inch poinsettias for & 27.00 plus tax.

Maintenance not included. No exchanges. All sales are final!

Payment Information:

Cash, check & money order accepted, please make payable to Texas Tech

If paid by cash, check or money order add 8.25% for tax

Send payment to Grounds Box 3144

Departmental orders are charged to local accounts through FOAP

Order today!

Confirmation email sent from: maria.rosales@ttu.edu

Last Day to Order: December 1st, 2020

Orders must be paid by: December 1st, 2020

Deliveries begin: December 7th, 2020