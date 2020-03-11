TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Raider Floral and Events Poinsettia Sale

Raider Floral and Events is selling beautiful Poinsettias just in time for the holiday season! Choose from 6 inch poinsettias for $15.00 plus tax and 8 inch poinsettias for & 27.00 plus tax.

 

Maintenance not included. No exchanges. All sales are final!

 

Payment Information:

  • Cash, check & money order accepted, please make payable to Texas Tech
  • If paid by cash, check or money order add 8.25% for tax
  • Send payment to Grounds Box 3144
  • Departmental orders are charged to local accounts through FOAP

 

Order today!

 

Confirmation email sent from: maria.rosales@ttu.edu

 

Last Day to Order: December 1st, 2020

Orders must be paid by: December 1st, 2020

Deliveries begin: December 7th, 2020
Posted:
11/3/2020

Originator:
Raider Floral and Events

Email:
raiderfloralevents@ttu.edu

Department:
Ops Div Administration Salary


