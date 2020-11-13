COVID-19 and the Law - Global Biosecurity Law Symposium

The Center for Biodefense, Law & Public Policy is hosting a special Global Biosecurity Law Symposium. This year's topical focus: COVID-19 and the Law. 10:00am Welcome and Overview of the Symposium

10:15 - 11:00am Session 1 - Contact Tracing and Privacy Rights

11:00 - 11:45am Session 2 - Constitutional Protection of Individual Rights in a Pandemic

11:45 - 12:00pm Session 3 - Property Protection in a Pandemic

12:00 - 1:00pm KEYNOTE - Governance in a Pandemic by The Honorable Curtis Parrish

1:00 - 1:45pm Session 4 - Governance in Texas for COVID-19

2:00 - 2:45pm Session 5 - Federal Drug & Vaccine Responses to COVID-19

3:00pm - Awards Ceremony Tickets are free and can be obtained by registering here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/covid-19-and-law-global-biosecurity-law-symposium-tickets-127031828619 Posted:

