Join us at Stars & Stripes Drive-In for an evening of original choreography and performances by Texas Tech dance students, featuring student designers.

Admission is $15 per vehicle. Tickets are available online only and cannot be purchased at Stars & Stripes Drive-In on the evening of the performance. Posted:

11/17/2020



Originator:

Cory Norman



Email:

cory.norman@ttu.edu



Department:

Department of Theatre and Dance



Event Information

Time: 7:30 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Date: 11/20/2020



Location:

Stars and Stripes Drive-In Theatre



Categories

Arts & Entertainment