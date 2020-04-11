Earn up to $200 and Learn Body-Mind Training for Free

We are seeking college students to participate a National Institute of Health funded study, which seeks to understand brain mechanisms of reducing polysubstance use such as alcohol, tobacco or cannabis using a novel body-mind training.



You will be invited to complete:



1. Questionnaires and/or interviews for the study

2. Ten sessions of training lasting about 60 minutes each

3. Two non-invasive brain imaging about 60 minutes each

The study is expected to take no more than 15 hours. Your participation is voluntary and your responses are completely confidential. Please contact either Isabel at isameza@ttu.edu, Julia at jushull@ttu.edu, or Qiuxia at qiuxia.wu@ttu.edu to participate while slots are still available. This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University. Posted:

11/4/2020



Originator:

Julia Shull



Email:

jushull@ttu.edu



Department:

Psychological Sciences





