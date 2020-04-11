PRAG 5301 (Hybrid)- Seminar in Semiotic: Common Methods for Interdisciplinary Study
Natural processes structured as dialogues are semeioses. Semiotic, developed by C.S. Peirce, is the interdisciplinary scientific theory of such processes.
The aim of the course is to make Semeiotic accessible to young scholars and interdisciplinary researchers as:
- A testable hypothesis and working theory;
- As an objective tool with roots extending at least to the ancient Greco-Roman world and
- as a common methodological foundation that can be implemented within diverse disciplines to enhance scholarly cooperation among all fields.
