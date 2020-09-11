Why do some languages have articles like English "a" and “the”, but some don’t? And what do languages without articles do without them in conveying the intended meanings of indefiniteness or definiteness? Want to find out the answers? Then take Studies in Linguistics (ENGL 5337) in Spring 2021!

In addition to addressing these questions, in this course, we’ll be looking at what grammatical properties go hand in hand with the presence or absence of definite or indefinite articles in a language, and what it may tell us about the mapping between form and meaning in a language, and how humans convey information or express various types of semantic/pragmatic meaning using language.

This course will meet from 12:30 to 1:50 PM on Tuesdays and Thursdays (hybrid), and it will be useful to anyone interested in linguistics, literary studies, creative writing, L2 language learning/teaching, cognition, philosophy of language, and intercultural communication.

Questions? Please contact Dr. Min-Joo Kim at min-joo.kim@ttu.edu in the Department of English.