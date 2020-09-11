TTU HomeTechAnnounce

The Pandemic makes artists of us all
We require art, first, to survive, then to thrive.  Whatever your line of work or profession or study, whatever life you lead — the pandemic demands that you approach them as would an artist.  In five virtual visits the evenings of November 9th through 13th, the Allen Family — Terry and Jo Harvey with sons Bukka and Bale — will discuss their lives and works in ways that will help you with yours.  A Q&A will conclude each webinar.  Registration is required, https://texastech.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_wt7RaMkHS8m0JZiYQpJZzg.  

Please visit our website for more information https://www.depts.ttu.edu/provost/outreach-engagement/Allen-Center-Website/Allen_Center.php. 
Posted:
11/9/2020

Originator:
David Wilkinson

Email:
andy.wilkinson@ttu.edu

Department:
University Outreach and Engagement

Event Information
Time: 7:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Date: 11/9/2020

Location:
Virtual webinar

Categories