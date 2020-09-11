The TTU IT Division, working in cooperation with the TTU Office of Communications and Marketing, implemented multilingual services on TTU public websites, using the Google Translate tool. Located at the top right of TTU web pages, to the left of the search icon, the tool allows visitors to instantly translate web pages between English and 109 other languages available in the drop down menu. Multilingual website content support is provided to support a diverse and inclusive community, allowing visitors to review content in their native language. Please keep in mind that Google Translate is a third-party service provided and managed by Google. While Google has made reasonable efforts to provide an accurate translation, no automated translation is perfect, and the Google translation may not support specific regional dialects. For additional information from Google regarding the translation mechanisms and limitations, please visit https://www.ttu.edu/policy/translation.php . Should you experience any issues with Google Translate, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or ithelpcentral@ttu.edu Posted:

11/9/2020



Originator:

Rob Ward



Email:

robert.ward@ttu.edu



Department:

Technology Support





Categories

IT Announcements

