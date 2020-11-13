CLAS 4310: Byways of Classical Mythology

Spring 2021; TR 2:00-3:20

Taught by David H. J. Larmour, Horn Distinguished Professor of Classics

In this seminar, we go off the well-trodden tracks of the most famous classical myths to examine remarkable tales of lesser-known gods, heroes, heroines, animals, monsters and places. We will also travel the byways of familiar Greek myth cycles like the Trojan War and its aftermath, and the adventures of such figures as Heracles, Helen and Theseus, as well as incidents involving Greek and Roman divinities which are often passed by in basic studies. Topics will include Telephus, Hippolytus (and his Roman version Virbius), Caenis-Caeneus, Erysichthon, Lynkeus, Palinurus, Prosymnus and Vertumnus. The class will also consider vibrant modern re-tellings by less well-known painters, poets and other artists. Students will have the opportunity to engage in research projects and, if they wish, creative responses to the materials covered.

For more information, contact Dr. Larmour at david.larmour@ttu.edu