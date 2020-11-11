A minor in Atmospheric Science is offered for both B.S. and B.A. students. Required courses include ATMO 1300, 1100, 3301, 3310, 3316 and 2 approved elective courses to total 18 hours. Six hours must be junior-senior level. A list of approved elective courses is available from the department. Please contact the undergraduate advisor for information about departmental, interdisciplinary, and student-initiated minors that might include coursework in Atmospheric Science.

Details: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/geosciences/atmo/academics/undergrad_advising.php

Contact: Prof. Sandip Pal, Undergraduate Advisor: Atmospheric Science, Department of Geosciences

Email: sandip.pal@ttu.edu Contact: Prof. Sandip Pal, Undergraduate Advisor: Atmospheric Science, Department of GeosciencesEmail: sandip.pal@ttu.edu Posted:

11/11/2020



Originator:

Sandip Pal



Email:

Sandip.Pal@ttu.edu



Department:

Geosciences





Categories

Academic

Departmental

