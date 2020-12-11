The WGS Librarian, Joshua Salmans, MLIS, Assistant Librarian, Outreach & Engagement, Texas Tech University, will be hosting virtual office hours on the following days/times:

Monday - 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Wednesday - 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. To register go to this link: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJEkcOiprzgvGtyyH8549VbkcXSFHoHKVRrG.

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. You may join all subsequent office hours with registration.

Our collection covers over 40 different categories ranging in diverse topics covering art, culture, education, feminism, gender, health, history, household, literature (autobiography/biography/fiction/poetry), media, philosophy, psychology, power, politics, race, reproduction, religion, science/technology, sex, sexism, sports, writing, as well as social movements such as the Women's Liberation Movement and the Gay/Lesbian Movement.

For more info visit our website at www.wgs.ttu.edu

11/12/2020



Gloria Virginia Flores



glorflor@ttu.edu



N/A





